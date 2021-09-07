CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Reveal – Beta Available For Pre-Load On PS4 And PS5 Today, Map Details And Gameplay Changes

By David Carcasole
psu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall Of Duty: Vanguard had its big multiplayer reveal today (September 7) which gave us a slew of new details for Sledgehammer’s latest entry in the Call Of Duty franchise and the approach they’re taking this time around, along with some details about the new maps, changes they’re making to the gameplay and if you want to give it a try, those who’ve pre-orderd the game can pre-load the beta now.

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies: release date, map, trailer details

Now Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally official and set for release this winter, there’s one question on the minds of fans: what’s happening with Zombies? The fan-favorite mode is usually reserved for Treyarch’s Call of Duty games, especially the Black Ops series. However, it’s confirmed that Zombies will return in Vanguard, which has players excited. We’ve compiled all the information we’ve got so far, from the Zombies release date, to hints at the map.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta patch notes: Maps, Modes, spawn fixes, more

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta is fast-approaching and players are excited for the Multiplayer reveal on September 7. While waiting to jump into the new title, Sledgehammer Games have announced the maps, modes, fixes, and more that will be available. The Vanguard Beta will be available for PlayStation players...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rainbow Six Siege Launches Free-To-Play Weekend On PS5, PS4

Ubisoft has announced that squad-based shooter Rainbow Six Siege is now free to play on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One until Monday, September 13. The free weekend gives you full access to the 5v5 PvP action presented in Rainbow Six Siege, which means you’ll be able to get to grips with multiple Operators and their unique abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Map#Multiplayer#Gameplay
wccftech.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta PC System Requirements Detailed

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta PC system requirements have been revealed, and it looks like this beta will not be particularly demanding. According to the game's Official Website, users will need at least an Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, 8 GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB/ GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380 GPU to run the beta. Recommended requirements are obviously a little higher, but still not that demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard's early access and open beta details announced

The Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta will run between September 18th and September 20th, with early access players being able to join from September 16th. We are now only a couple of months away from Call of Duty: Vanguard launching on November 5th, and Activision has detailed its plans for the open beta which will run later this month ahead of the game’s release. Players that have preordered the game will be able to take part in the early access period starting on September 16th and ending on September 18th, while everyone else will be able to join in on the action during the open beta between September 18th and September 20th. Microsoft has noted that an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be necessary to play during the early access period, but not during the open beta — for most regions at least.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Youtube
psu.com

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Is Coming To PS4, PS5 On September 23

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be coming to PS4 and PS5 on September 23, 2021, developer Piranha Games has announced on the PlayStation Blog. This is pretty big news, as it marks the first time a full-fledged MechWarrior game has been available on a PlayStation console since 1995’s MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat. Yep, it’s been that long! Aside from MechWarrior 5, the DLC Heroes of the Inner Sphere is also going to be available on PS4 & PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Apex Legends Evolution Event Trailer Revealed, New Weapon Leaked

Apex Legends developer Respawn has announced the next event coming up for their movement based battle royale phenomenon titled Evolution, and the new trailer for it seems to have also leaked the next weapon that will be added to the game. The trailer focuses on Rampart and the new outfits...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Tales Of Arise Producer Suggests More Tales Remakes & Remasters Could Happen

Yusuke Tomizawa, the Producer on Tales of Arise, has suggested that Bandai Namco Games could release additional remakes and/or remasters of past Tales games in the future, as a means of further expanding the series’ fanbase outside of its native Japan. Speaking with 4Gamer (translated by DualShockers), Tomizawa-san acknowledged fan...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

The Medium Update 1.02 Hits PS5 With Ray Tracing Support

Developer Bloober Team has released The Medium update 1.02 for PS5 owners, which adds ray tracing effects into the mix. The studio also revealed that it’s looking at fixing a Trophy issue for the game, which will arrive via later update. Dear PS5 Players! Patch 1.02 is now online, so...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

God Of War Ragnarok On PS4 & PS5 Receives Stunning Debut Gameplay Trailer

The PlayStation Showcased closed in spectacular fashion this evening with the first God of War Ragnarok gameplay footage. And yes, we said Ragnarok – that’s the official title for the new game, as confirmed by developer Sony Santa Monica Studio. The footage reunites us with Kratos and Atreus years after...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Ghostwire Tokyo Confirms A Supernatural Spring 2022 Launch Window

Tango Gameworks has announced at the PlayStation Showcase that Ghostwire Tokyo, the supernaturally-charged adventure game from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, will be released in spring 2022. The game was accompanied by a brand new trailer, which you can see below. Ghostwire Tokyo is out for PS5 and PC in...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy