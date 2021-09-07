Will Rupert Murdoch’s Australia Climate Rebrand Reach America?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the largest media company in Australia and a purveyor of climate denial during the country’s worst wildfire season in decades, is apparently eyeing something of a rebrand. Several Murdoch-owned newspapers, along with the 24-hour Sky News channel, will next month publish “features and editorials” as part of a campaign endorsing net-zero emissions by 2050, the New York Times reports, a new editorial position with the potential to provide “political cover for Australia’s conservative government to end its refusal to set ambitious emission targets.”

