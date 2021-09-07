Will Rupert Murdoch’s Australia Climate Rebrand Reach America?

Though long hostile toward climate science, News Corp Australia is planning an editorial campaign calling for a zero-carbon economy, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. In mid-October, News Corp Australia, owned by conservative media magnate Rupert Murdoch, will launch a two-week campaign advocating for a target of net-zero emissions by 2050. The campaign will be supported by Sky News and will run in metropolitan tabloids. The News Corp-owned national newspaper, The Australian, will not take part, thought it is expected to moderate its historically dismissive stance on climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO