'On My Block' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date: See First Photos
On My Block's farewell season has a premiere date. Netflix will drop all 10 episodes of the series' fourth and final season on Monday, Oct. 4, the streamer announced Tuesday. A coming-of-age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city, season 4 finds the group two years later -- having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.www.etonline.com
