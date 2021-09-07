'On My Block' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date: See First Photos

The fourth season of On My Block is almost here, but its return is bittersweet. As excited as we are to see Cesar, Monsé, Ruby, Jamal, and the rest of the crew again, the show's upcoming season will also be its last. Deadline announced the sad news back in January, confirming that the show would return for 10 final episodes. The coming-of-age dramedy is set in the fictional LA neighborhood of Freeridge and follows a group of teens navigating their way through high school. Ahead of its premiere, keep reading to see everything we know about season four.

