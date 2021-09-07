'On My Block' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date: See First Photos

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOn My Block's farewell season has a premiere date. Netflix will drop all 10 episodes of the series' fourth and final season on Monday, Oct. 4, the streamer announced Tuesday. A coming-of-age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city, season 4 finds the group two years later -- having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

