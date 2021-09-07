U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

Leylah Fernandez has been dominating the 2021 US Open, and is just one match away from winning the entire Grand Slam tournament. All eyes are on Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open. The 19-year-old tennis star will match up against Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain in the women’s singles finals of the Grand Slam tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leylah was relatively unknown prior to the tournament, and wasn’t considered a favorite to win early on. But she defied expectations and has dominated, even knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round. Learn more about Leylah below!

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO