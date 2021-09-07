U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)
4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa)
4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari Greece)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0