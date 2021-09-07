Letters to the Editor: Apartment Complex adjacent to Highway 52?
The first thing that struck me when I read about the proposal for a new apartment complex on the site of the old Cannon Ball service station is why there? Where is the green space for children? Apartment complexes are primarily occupied with young people starting families. What about the strong possibility of ground pollution from a service station that operated at this site for over 50 years? Why would we expose growing children to the noise and air pollution caused by living so close to a heavily used highway?www.cannonfallsbeacon.com
