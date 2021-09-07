CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Conversations with Maya: Roderic Pettigrew

By Coronavirus
Science News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaya Ajmera, President & CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News, chatted with Roderic Pettigrew, an alumnus of the 1967 International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). Pettigrew, who won the Vannevar Bush Award from the National Science Foundation and was the founding director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), currently serves as CEO of Engineering Health and Executive Dean for Engineering Medicine at Texas A&M University, in partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital. We are thrilled to share an edited summary of their conversation.

www.sciencenews.org

Comments / 0

Related
bc.edu

Laura O’Dwyer and Research Team Receive National Science Foundation Grant

Laura O'Dwyer, professor of Measurement, Evaluation, Statistics & Assessment at the Lynch School of Education and Human Development, is part of a team that was awarded a prestigious interdisciplinary grant from the National Science Foundation. The five-year grant will support the launch of a new science and technology center, the NSF Center for Chemical Currencies of a Microbial Planet.
EDUCATION
utah.edu

Reframing the Conversation returns

From Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) returns on Sept. 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. both virtually and in person at the Marriott Library’s Gould Auditorium. The first Reframing the Conversation of the 2021-22 academic year is titled “Inclusive Histories Matter,” which will explore the importance of sharing the perspective and contributions of all people as a comprehensive view of history. Speakers will include:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mmm.edu

Biomedical Sciences and Behavioral Neuroscience Double Major Shadé Eleazer ’22 Awarded Simons Research Fellowship

Shadé Eleazer ’22, a senior Biomedical Sciences and Behavioral Neuroscience double major, has been awarded an SCGB Undergraduate Research Fellowship (SURF) from the Simons Foundation to study fruit fly behavior at Rockefeller University. As a research fellow, Shadé will work alongside members of the Ruta neuroscience laboratory at Rockefeller University...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Remembering Stephen T. Warren, a pillar of neurogenetics (1953–2021)

You have full access to this article via your institution. Stephen T. Warren, the founding Chair of the Department of Human Genetics, Charles Howard Chandler Endowed Chair of Human Genetics, and William Patterson Timmie Professor of Human Genetics at Emory University School of Medicine, passed away on 6 June 2021, at the age of 67. Steve will be remembered for his seminal contributions to neurogenetics, particularly the molecular basis of fragile X syndrome. Friends, family, colleagues, and trainees mourn his passing, but also celebrate his life and extraordinary achievements.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
rit.edu

Diverse prospective faculty kick-start career searches through long-running RIT program

Rochester Institute of Technology is hosting African American, Latino/a American, and Native American scholars and artists from across the U.S. for a three-day virtual program to help them successfully navigate their career search process while getting a “behind-the-scenes” glimpse into life as an RIT faculty member. RIT’s Future Faculty Career Exploration Program (FFCEP) will welcome its 18th cohort from Sept. 22 to 24, inviting 21 scholars from universities ranging from Jackson State University to MIT to Howard University.
ROCHESTER, NY
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Local scientist tapped to work on National Science Foundation study

Sandra Guzmán is one of two scientists asked to work on the study. Photo provided. Sandra Guzmán, an agricultural engineer and assistant professor at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) research center in Indian River County, is one of two UF scientists asked to joined a national research effort to promote phosphorus sustainability across the United States.
SCIENCE
uconn.edu

Neag School Researcher Receives NSF, Google Grants to Improve Science Education

Neag School of Education professor of science education Todd Campbell is working on two grants focused on expanding the diversity and accessibility of science education in Connecticut and beyond. The first grant is funded through a $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant. The project will develop and implement a unit...
EDUCATION
nd.edu

Notre Dame to lead $25 million SpectrumX project; first NSF Spectrum Innovation Initiative Center

The explosion of wireless applications enabled by advanced radio technologies has placed access to a key natural resource, the radio frequency spectrum, at a premium. In the United States and around the world, radio frequencies are allocated to a variety of services such as mobile broadband, broadcasting and navigation (GPS) that are now mainstream and widely used. But the increasing demands of commercial wireless, especially 5G networks, as well as the greater needs of scientific, satellite and defense applications, among others, require paradigm shifts in management of the radio spectrum and in coordination of research and development around it.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vannevar Bush
EurekAlert

$25M center will use digital tools to ‘communicate’ with plants

A new multi-institution, transdisciplinary center will develop systems for two-way communication with plants, allowing scientists to remotely sense a plant’s biology and its immediate ecosystem, in hopes of one day using the information to improve plant growth. The new Center for Research on Programmable Plant Systems (CROPPS), funded by a...
SCIENCE
Cornell University

NSF grants $2.5M for seagrass, marine ecosystem research

Seagrass – the ocean’s critical first line of coastal filters to stabilize the marine environment – now dies at a rapid pace and its demise from wasting disease only gets worse with a warming climate. To seek solutions, the National Science Foundation’s Division of Ocean Sciences and Environmental Biology awarded...
WILDLIFE
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley’s undergrad engineering programs ranked #2 nationwide

Berkeley Engineering’s undergraduate program has retained its second-place standing in the new annual rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, tying it with Stanford University. The College of Engineering continues to offer the highest-ranked public university program. The latest edition of U.S. News rankings assessed 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting...
BERKELEY, CA
syr.edu

Leading Thinkers: New Faculty Join College of Arts and Sciences

Dean Karin Ruhlandt of the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) welcomes 11 new professors this fall. Rising stars in their fields, Ruhlandt says they bring unsurpassed scholarship and innovative instruction to help students prepare to take on the challenges of today and the future. “I am delighted and proud that this talented and diverse group of scholars has joined us this fall,” she says. “Each of them brings contemporary perspectives and expertise that will enhance the liberal arts experience for students in the College and further strengthen A&S’ areas of focus, especially in intercultural competency and social justice.”
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Engineering#Health Sciences#President Ceo#Isef#Engineering Health#Texas A M University#Monroe High School#Mit#Ph D Research#Nibib#Congress#Nih
the university of hawai'i system

$800K boosts minority students in materials science, engineering

To increase diversity in cutting-edge materials research, education and professions, collaborating University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and University of Washington (UW) researchers were awarded $800,000 from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). This seed award from the NSF’s Partnerships for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) will support materials research...
HONOLULU, HI
Berkeleyan Online

Why UC Berkeley — not Harvard — is America’s top college

Education is key to opportunity in America. For a student born to a family of modest means, college can be transformational, offering social and economic mobility that, in turn, benefits society at large. But our education system doesn’t always serve that promise. Many students from low-income and disadvantaged backgrounds don’t...
BERKELEY, CA
mountaintimes.info

Join the climate conversation

Thursday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. — RUTLAND — Join 350Vermont and the VT Renews Coalition for a Just Transition Community Conversation at Vermont Farmers Food Center at 251 West St, Rutland. Masks and social distant seating are required. This fall, the state is deciding how Vermonters will confront the climate...
RUTLAND, VT
Wicked Local

'Community Conversations' series continues

Wayland, a Town Administrator Working Group, is hosting the third event of its “Community Conversations” series on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we will be hosting a virtual discussion with Wayland resident Ingrid Palacios as she shares her experience as an immigrant from South America. We will also be joined by Abner and Nora Bruno to discuss their lives here in Wayland. A question and answer period and small group discussion will follow. The event will include traditional Latin music performed by Carlos Palacios.
WAYLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Bryn Mawr Now

Remembering Michael Tratner, Professor of Literatures in English

The Department of Literatures in English will host a memorial service for Professor Tratner on Monday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.; weather permitting, the service will take place on the lawn in front of English House. The below remembrance from President Kim Cassidy was sent to the Bryn Mawr community on Monday, Sept. 13.
BRYN MAWR, PA
Newswise

Faculty Receives National Institutes of Health Grant to Further Single-cell RNA Sequencing Analysis

Newswise — Rutgers School of Public Health assistant professor, Wei Vivian Li, has received a five-year $1,953,068 National Institute of General Medical Sciences Maximizing Investigators' Research Award (R35GM142702) to develop novel statistical methods and bioinformatics software to further analyze RNA sequencing data at the single-cell level. The work will be conducted in collaboration with experimental biologists at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Rutgers Department of Genetics, and Wistar Institute.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy