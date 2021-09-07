Conversations with Maya: Roderic Pettigrew
Maya Ajmera, President & CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News, chatted with Roderic Pettigrew, an alumnus of the 1967 International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). Pettigrew, who won the Vannevar Bush Award from the National Science Foundation and was the founding director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), currently serves as CEO of Engineering Health and Executive Dean for Engineering Medicine at Texas A&M University, in partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital. We are thrilled to share an edited summary of their conversation.www.sciencenews.org
