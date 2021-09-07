Conversations with Maya: Roderic Pettigrew

Dean Karin Ruhlandt of the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) welcomes 11 new professors this fall. Rising stars in their fields, Ruhlandt says they bring unsurpassed scholarship and innovative instruction to help students prepare to take on the challenges of today and the future. “I am delighted and proud that this talented and diverse group of scholars has joined us this fall,” she says. “Each of them brings contemporary perspectives and expertise that will enhance the liberal arts experience for students in the College and further strengthen A&S’ areas of focus, especially in intercultural competency and social justice.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO