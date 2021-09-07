MeetingsBooker.com Rebrands as Hubli
Online event booking site MeetingsBooker.com has rebranded as Hubli, the company announced. "As MeetingsBooker.com has evolved to now include group stays, workspaces and [an] enterprise management platform, we felt the brand should evolve, too," said founder and CEO Ciaran Delaney in an email. The company will continue to operate the MeetingsBooker.com platform to "service venue supplier partners around the globe and to manage direct B2C bookings."www.businesstravelnews.com
