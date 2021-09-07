MeetingsBooker.com Rebrands as Hubli

Event management software company Aventri plans to launch for clients a solution for small, less complex meetings and events on Sept. 30, the company announced. Dubbed Express Events, the solution—which will not be sold as a standalone product—uses templates to help planners create an event within five clicks, according to Aventri. The templates are designed for different event types, and planners select a theme and provide event details. Express Events then produces elements including invitations, registration forms, emails and landing pages. The organizer does not have to upload images, design color palettes, compose emails or deal with merge codes, according to the company.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO