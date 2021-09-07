CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA House / Eloi Camacho Arquitectura

By Curated by Agustina Coulleri
ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: AutoDesk, Grespania, Technal, Placo saint-gobain. Text description provided by the architects. The house is projected on a rectangular land of 16 meters wide and 30 meters length. Having access from its north facade and delimited by neighboring lands in its other three limits. With the clear intention of building the maximum meters that the urban regulations allow, the house seeks the building limits and therefore, the volume of the house corresponds directly to the site where it is located.

