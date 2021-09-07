CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Two found dead after fatal house fire in Oneida County

By Delaney Keppner
informnny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police responded to a house fire at 9201 Fraser Road in Steuben on September 6. When fire departments arrived on the scene they discovered the entire house was already engulfed in flames. After entering the home fire responders located two individuals that were already deceased. The names of both individuals are being withheld until the Medical Examiner’s Office can determine a positive identification.

