Gritman Medical Center In Moscow Remains Open For All Medical Needs-Crisis Standards Of Care Activated For North Idaho
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow remains open for all medical care needs as state officials have moved the region to Crisis Standards of Care. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated the standards for the North Central and Panhandle Health Districts today. State officials say the move is in response to severe staff shortages and available beds at hospitals in North Idaho caused by a massive increase in coronavirus patients.pullmanradio.com
