CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hearing from Herd: Breck alum thriving as FCS analyst

Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2010, Sam Herder led the Breckenridge football team with five interceptions during its 10-1 season. Herder interned at Daily News, before becoming the sports editor of the NDSU Spectrum. The football aficionado then became the sports editor of Devils Lake Journal and a content strategist for Spotlight Media. Herder has served as a Senior FCS Football Analyst for HERO Sports for the past three-and-a-half years, a company that’s quickly becoming the news authority for the college football subdivision.

www.wahpetondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcs#College Football#American Football#Daily News#The Ndsu Spectrum#Devils Lake Journal#Spotlight Media#Fcs Football#Hero Sports#Fbs#Ohio State#Ndsu#Kansas State#Nba
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Declared His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

The college football season is barely underway, but Paul Finebaum already thinks that a “frontrunner” to win the Heisman Trophy has emerged. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter,” the SEC Network host revealed why he thinks Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has already established himself as the top candidate for the award after the Crimson Tide’s 44-13, blowout win over No. 14 Miami.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy