Hearing from Herd: Breck alum thriving as FCS analyst
In 2010, Sam Herder led the Breckenridge football team with five interceptions during its 10-1 season. Herder interned at Daily News, before becoming the sports editor of the NDSU Spectrum. The football aficionado then became the sports editor of Devils Lake Journal and a content strategist for Spotlight Media. Herder has served as a Senior FCS Football Analyst for HERO Sports for the past three-and-a-half years, a company that’s quickly becoming the news authority for the college football subdivision.www.wahpetondailynews.com
