Will Zero-Emission Zones Drive Robotic Delivery Adoption? Looks Like It.

By Michael Wolf
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 6 days ago
Last February, Santa Monica passed a rule that said all deliveries within it need to have zero emissions. Basically, this means that food needs to be delivered by someone on a bike, in an electric vehicle or…a robot. It looks like the robots may be winning. According to this dot.LA...

