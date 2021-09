EUGENE — Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux remains on the mend with a left ankle sprain and his status for this week’s game against FCS Stony Brook is undetermined. Thibodeaux, who missed last week’s win at Ohio State, was on the sideline in street clothes but didn’t wear the walking boot he had on after suffering the sprain during the season opener against Fresno State.

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO