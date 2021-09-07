CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Google Pixel 5a gets its first custom ROM

By Skanda Hazarika
xda-developers
 6 days ago

The Pixel 5a is Google’s latest mid-range smartphone. It has a 6.34-inch full-HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh battery, and the usual honest-to-Google Android to boot. The kernel sources were released a few days ago, and we knew aftermarket development for this particular device would be coming soon. And now, here we go: An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 is available for the Pixel 5a.

www.xda-developers.com

