The Google Pixel 5a gets its first custom ROM

Google has never sold a lot of Pixel smartphones, but it expects the Pixel 6 series to catapult sales to record levels in 2022. According to Nikkei Asia, Google now expects the Pixel 6 lineup to sell better than before and it has asked its suppliers to prepare for 50 percent more production capacity. Apparently, Google’s Pixel sales fell off a cliff in 2020 thanks (apparently) to the COVID-19 pandemic—I’d argue it was a lackluster product lineup—with only 3.7 million units sold. But the firm had sold 7 million units the previous year, and it now thinks it can meet or even surpass that latter number in 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO