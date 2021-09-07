HP Chromebook x2 11 vs ASUS Flip CM3: Which should you buy?

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500 is arguably one of the best Chromebooks on the market at the moment. While the 15.6″ convertible may not offer the very best of what Chrome OS has to offer, it does give buyers most of what’s great about the latest generation of Chromebooks and it does so at the very affordable price of only $569. You get the powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage. This combination makes this Chromebook powerful enough for most any user that isn’t doing extensive work with the Linux container or perhaps looking to play Steam games. (Even then, this Chromebook should handle Steam like a boss.)

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO