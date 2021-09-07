CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

HP Chromebook x2 11 vs ASUS Flip CM3: Which should you buy?

By Jeff Springer
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP recently unveiled the new Chromebook x2 11, available from Best Buy and HP’s own website later this month. The Chromebook x2 11 is the first new Chrome OS tablet we’ve seen in quite some time. It looks like a compelling product, but it’s always a good idea to consider all available options. On the other hand, the ASUS Flip CM3 provides enormous value and is a very reliable device. In this comparison, we’ll take a look at how these tablets differ and which one you should buy today.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This HP Chromebook is down to $100 today — perfect for school

When you’re looking for affordable laptop deals to buy for your child in preparation for the new school year, you might want to stay away from MacBook deals. You should consider Chromebook deals, as these Chrome OS-powered devices are cheaper than traditional laptops. However, if they’re still beyond your budget, check out refurbished laptop deals. Refurbished MacBook deals remain relatively expensive though, especially when compared to Blair Tech’s $200 price cut for the refurbished HP Chromebook 11 G4, which lowers its price to just $100 from its original price of $300.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry! The Dell XPS 15 laptop with touchscreen got a $420 price cut

If you’re looking for a new laptop that can work hard and play hard, then you need to check out the Dell XPS deals going on now. Perfect for school, work, or gaming, this performance laptop offers a range of enhanced features. Marked down $420 from $1,950 to just $1,530, you can save big on this powerhouse of a laptop when you order it directly from Dell. The Dell XPS 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with an OLED display, a 9th-generation Intel Core processor, and a NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. You’ll be blown away by the abilities of the world’s smallest performance-class laptop.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Best Buy#Google Meet#Battery Charging#Lithium Ion Security#None Audio Audio#Bang Olufsen#Wifi#Softwarechrome#Usi#Fhd#Mediatek
TechRadar

Should you buy the Skyworth OLED TV?

There's a new OLED TV contender in town – the Skyworth XC9000. The Chinese television brand has finally made a foray into the US market with its reasonably-priced XC9300 model, and anyone looking for an affordable OLED screen in this day and age will likely be paying attention. Costing just...
ELECTRONICS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This work-from-home laptop is $968 off at Dell today — you read that right!

Are you thinking about upgrading your home tech? If you’ve been working from home for the past year and a half, you already know how important it is to have a reliable laptop. If you’re ready to upgrade your personal computer, or if the laptop provided by your company just isn’t cutting it, then it’s time to invest in a newer model that can keep up with your day-to-day workload. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for $968 off the regularly marked price of $1,927 when you buy it today from Dell for just $959. This high-end laptop makes working from home a breeze.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 unboxing and initial impressions [VIDEO]

It’s been a bit of a wait, but we finally have ASUS’ new tablet here in the office. Since it’s been around for quite some time, there’s little surprise, here. This is a 10.5-inch tablet/detachable Chromebook that offers a similar array of hardware that we’ve had in this space since early 2020 in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The ASUS promises a bit more quality in the design, adds in a stowed USI pen, and has a little trick up its sleeve with the kickstand, but the idea is the same.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
xda-developers

What configurations is the HP Chromebook x2 11 available in?

HP launched the Chromebook x2 11 a few weeks back, which brings a new premium device to the Chrome OS space. This is one of the most premium Chrome OS tablets on the market today. If you want premium build quality, high-end specs, and security features, then this is the tablet for you. While all the models of the HP Chromebook x2 11 share the same amazing build quality, there are several configurations available. You can choose from different color options, upgraded RAM and storage options, various display resolutions, and optional LTE capability. In this guide we’ll take a look at all the configurations available for the HP Chromebook x2 11, highlighting the key differences.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

HP Chromebook x2 11 vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet: Battle of the Chrome OS tablets

HP recently unveiled the new Chromebook x2 11, available from Best Buy and HP’s own website later this month. The Chromebook x2 11 is the first new Chrome OS tablet we’ve seen in quite some time. It looks like a compelling product, but it’s always a good idea to consider all available options. On the other hand, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is quite a bit more affordable. In this comparison, we’ll take a look at how these Chrome OS tablets differ and which one you should buy today.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Is the HP Chromebook x2 11 good for school or college?

The new HP Chromebook x2 11 is one of the most impressive Chrome OS tablets to hit the consumer market in quite some time. Featuring the mobile-focused Snapdragon 7c, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage, this is an impressive device. If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook for school or college, the HP Chromebook x2 11 should be on your shortlist.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Which smartwatch should you buy?

Samsung has launched its latest wearables as part of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and these include the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These are the first two smartwatches that come with the latest version of WearOS, albeit with a custom UI on top called OneUI Watch. It’s not just about the software though. The Galaxy Watch 4 brings a host of improvements compared to the previous generation of the Galaxy Watch even in terms of hardware.
NFL
CNET

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review: A MacBook Pro alternative for much less

There are plenty of 15.6-inch laptops, but 16-inch models like the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus are something of a rarity. The most notable being Apple's MacBook Pro, but there's also the excellent LG Gram 16 and Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme, as well as a handful of gaming laptops. Those models all have something else in common besides their screen size, though: They're more expensive than the Inspiron 16 Plus, which starts under $1,000.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

The 11th Gen Core i3 ASUS Chromebook CX5400 is now shipping for $699

ASUS is absolutely crushing it in the Chrome OS space this year. The company’s new lineup of 11th Gen Tiger Lake devices offers up a little something for nearly every budget and use case. Out of all the Chromebooks launched by ASUS this year, the CX5400 was probably the biggest surprise and it is also the most well-rounded of the group. With a 14″ display and convertible form-factor, the Chromebook Flip CX5400 is the perfect size to balance portability, versatility, and productivity. While I was extremely excited to get my hands on the very powerful Core i7 ASUS CX9, the sleeker, fanless CX5400 is more my style when it comes to the overall look and build.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

The more-powerful Core i5 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is now available for $799

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500 is arguably one of the best Chromebooks on the market at the moment. While the 15.6″ convertible may not offer the very best of what Chrome OS has to offer, it does give buyers most of what’s great about the latest generation of Chromebooks and it does so at the very affordable price of only $569. You get the powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage. This combination makes this Chromebook powerful enough for most any user that isn’t doing extensive work with the Linux container or perhaps looking to play Steam games. (Even then, this Chromebook should handle Steam like a boss.)
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

HP Pavilion Aero vs EliteBook 840 Aero: Which lightweight laptop is best?

As technology evolves, the thin and light laptops that used to be terrible or non-existent have become extremely capable machines. Nowadays, we have some fantastic lightweight laptops on the market, and some of the best recent additions have been the HP Pavilion Aero and the EliteBook 840 Aero. These laptops...
NFL
chromeunboxed.com

You can now order the premium, powerful Core i7 ASUS Chromebook CX9

I waited months with nervous anticipation for ASUS to finally send us the world’s most powerful Chromebook. That ASUS Chromebook CX9 features the latest 11th Gen Core i7 processor from Intel, 16GB of RAM, and a substantial 512GB NVMe SSD. While it may not be the convertible that many users prefer, there’s no denying the fact that this sleek-looking Chromebook has its fair share of curb appeal. There’s literally nothing that this premium clamshell doesn’t offer. Ultra-premium design, first-class build quality, USI-compatible touch display, and just about everything Chrome OS has to offer.
RETAIL
xda-developers

Best Chromebooks under $300: ASUS, Acer, Samsung, and more

One of the key selling points for buying a Chromebook is the value proposition. Many Chromebooks offer solid specs and speedy performance without the high price of a Mac or Windows laptop. There are many options out there at any price point, but if you’re on a strict budget you might need the best possible deal. In this guide we’ll take a look at the best available Chromebooks under $300. In selecting these devices, we’ve carefully considered performance, durability, and design. There’s a Chromebook under $300 for every use case and style.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Dell XPS 15 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme: Which should you choose?

A lot of the more popular laptops we tend to hear about are lightweight and thin machines, with companies like Dell and Lenovo offering some fantastic laptops for users who prefer thinner devices. But those companies also have more powerful offerings for users who value performance over battery life or portability. The Dell XPS 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme are two deceptively powerful laptops, and in this guide, we’ll compare them to find out which one you should get.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Best HP Chromebook x2 11 accessories: Anker, Dell, and more

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is an absolute beast. With a mobile-focused Snapdragon 7c processor and up to 8GB of RAM, this is the best overall Chrome OS tablet you can buy today. To harness all that power, you’ll definitely need a few accessories. This machine is light and portable, so a case or sleeve is a necessity for carrying it around day to day. When you get to the office or back home, you can transform the HP Chromebook x2 11 into a full workstation with an external monitor, mouse, and keyboard. And that’s not all, you can also add a replacement USI pen in case you need a spare, a dock for improved connectivity and more. Let’s look at the best HP Chromebook x2 11 accessories available now.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy