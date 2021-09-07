CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Grand, Jackson, Summit by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Grand; Jackson; Summit AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 1200 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 900 AM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Rio Blanco, Grand, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Delta, Pitkin, Lake, Montrose, Gunnison, Chaffee, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, San Juan, Montezuma and La Plata Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Craig, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Rangely, Meeker, Hot Sulphur Springs, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Vail, Breckenridge, Grand Junction, Delta, Aspen, Leadville, Montrose, Gunnison, Salida, Ouray, Telluride, Dove Creek, Silverton, Cortez, and Durango. WHEN...1200 PM Tuesday September 07 to 900 AM Wednesday September 08 IMPACTS...Widespread wildfire smoke, originating largely from out- of-state wildfires, will impact the advisory area through at least Wednesday morning. The heaviest smoke concentrations are expected for north- central and northwestern Colorado along with sheltered valley locations throughout the advisory area. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

