Air Quality Alert issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-09 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: El Paso; Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR MULTIPLE POLLUTANTS FROM 900 AM THURSDAY UNTIL 900 AM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Multiple Pollutants. WHERE...Teller and El Paso Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Cripple Creek, Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument. WHEN...900 AM Thursday September 09 to 900 AM Friday September 10 IMPACTS...Widespread wildfire smoke from out-of-state fires will enhance both ozone and fine particulate concentrations across the advisory area through Friday morning. Ozone will likely reach levels in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category Thursday afternoon and evening, while those higher levels of fine particulates are likely at all times throughout the advisory period. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, active adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

