LSU falls out both polls after 38-27 loss to UCLA
NEW YORK (WAFB) - After a disappointing loss on Saturday, Sept. 4 to UCLA the LSU Tigers have fallen out of the top 25 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. Much of what haunted the Tigers during the 2020 season reared it’s ugly head once again in the season opener as the Bruins offense exploited a struggling LSU defense. The Tigers defense was pushed around all game, allowing 210 yards rushing to the Bruins ground game.www.wafb.com
