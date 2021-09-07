Sylvan Esso Share Video for Teddy Geiger’s Reinvention of “Numb”
Last year, North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso released their third album Free Love. One of the album’s highlights, “Numb,” spoke to an itch that we’ll probably be scratching at for years to come, a wormy electronic cry to feel. The song details a new dance movement called “shaking out the numb” that Amelia Meath craves for: “Give me hot water / Give me freezing air / Give me the gossip / And a reason to care.”floodmagazine.com
