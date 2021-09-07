Sylvan Esso Share Video for Teddy Geiger’s Reinvention of “Numb”

Sylvan Esso have announced their return to touring in the most creative way possible: a video. Their “Shaking Out The Numb Tour” kicks off in just two days, and this music video makes you all the more excited to go see it. Set to the music for “Numb (Teddy Geiger Version)” the video follows the band from Betty’s recording studio outside of Durham, NC, to a soundcheck in Tennessee, where they were set to host Bonnaroo’s storied Superjam this past Saturday. Although Bonnaroo got cancelled due to heavy flooding in Tennessee, Sylvan Esso still plan on kicking of their tour with multiple sold out shows starting in Redmond, WA.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO