Sylvan Esso Share Video for Teddy Geiger’s Reinvention of “Numb”

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso released their third album Free Love. One of the album’s highlights, “Numb,” spoke to an itch that we’ll probably be scratching at for years to come, a wormy electronic cry to feel. The song details a new dance movement called “shaking out the numb” that Amelia Meath craves for: “Give me hot water / Give me freezing air / Give me the gossip / And a reason to care.”

floodmagazine.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Levy
Person
Teddy Geiger
floodmagazine.com

Angel Du$t Make the Vampire Lifestyle Seem Friendly and Fun on “Big Bite”

Sometimes I wonder if vampires are really meant to scare us nowadays. I mean, yes, the whole sucking blood thing is fucking weird and creepily and cannibalistic. But pop culture’s depiction of these cold creatures almost seems too fun (if not wholly empathetic). Take “Big Bite,” the latest single from Baltimore’s Angel Du$t, which comes with an Ian Shelton (of Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun)–directed video that finds the band turning into a group of dice-playing vampires. Despite the whole restricted diet and the bad colored contacts, hanging out with members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile seems wildly cool?
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Smile’s Forthcoming Album to Feature Robyn and Primal Scream’s Andrew Innes

Today, Björn Yttling and Joakim Åhlund, who release music as Smile, are announcing their first album in nine years titled Phantom Island. Following their single (and video) released earlier this year, the forthcoming album, which is out November 19, features vocals from Robyn and Primal Scream’s Andrew Innes. The second single “Eon,” which is out today, features vocals from Swedish singer Freja the Dragon.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

FLOOD FM’s “F Yeah Fridays” Ep. 20 feat. Glass Animals, Radiohead, Amyl and the Sniffers, and More

It’s time to celebrate the 20th episode of “F Yeah Fridays.” Our host Aaron Axelsen is here to deliver the 15 must-hear new tracks of the past seven days. This week’s podcast features Glass Animals giving Dreamland a special deluxe makeover including this brand new track, as well as the Brit-rock titans Radiohead celebrating the 21st anniversary of their iconic album Kid A with unreleased music from that era. The episode also features high-octane Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers, who are dropping their sophomore album that pays homage to both The Rolling Stones and NYC rapper Junglepussy, Lana Del Rey helping us navigate through Los Angeles with her spellbinding new track “Arcadia,” and LA electro-popsters MUNA, who just released a new queer love anthem with the help of their friend Phoebe Bridgers.
THEATER & DANCE
MUSIC

