In an effort to curb the delta variant, President Joe Biden issued an emergency Labor Department rule that all employers with 100 or more workers must require those workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But if they don’t get the shot, they’ll be required to test once a week before heading back to the office. The mandate is expected to affect more than 100 million Americans. To talk about the legal standing of the requirement and how companies will deal with it from a human resources perspective, we were joined by an associate professor of management in human resources, a professor of law, and a labor and employment lawyer.

