Many great teachers have a positive influence on future generations, making a career in education hugely rewarding. No one could agree more than Dr. Jill Biden, who is the first first lady to work full-time while living in the White House. She’s been teaching her students virtually for over a year due to the pandemic; however, this week, the passionate teacher finally resumed her in-person classes at Northern Virginia Community College.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO