NFL

NFC West: Acquisition of Stafford gives Rams edge

By Vincent Bonsignore
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUBTRACTIONS: QB Jared Goff, DT Michael Brockers, S John Johnson, CB Troy Hill, TE Gerald Everett. OUTLOOK: The Rams reset themselves at quarterback, moving on from Jared Goff, whose valleys were beginning to outnumber his peaks, to Matthew Stafford, who has been wasting away in Detroit for years. In Stafford, the Rams believe they have a quarterback who will not be susceptible to inexplicable falloffs from game to game and who has the talent to play efficiently to spectacularly every time he steps on the field. The Rams lost a good one in safety John Johnson, who they simply could not pay because of big contracts already in place across a star-studded roster. They also lost dependable defensive lineman Michael Brockers, whose steady play was a perfect complement to Aaron Donald. They are losses the Rams will feel. But with Stafford operating a power-packed attack, they should be able to make up for the defensive subtractions with a more potent scoring attack.

Matthew Stafford
Russell Wilson
