10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melissa Collazo

Melissa Collazo has been on everyone’s radar for many years now. For well over a decade, she’s been in the public eye, and it seems many people know a lot about her. However, very few people know much about her personal life, how she got her start on television, and what she’s like as a person. She was only a child of 8 when she began her career, and she’s grown up a lot since 2008. Who is she? What’s she like? We can tell you everything you want to know.