Nicole Scherzinger’s lawyer slams Pussycat Dolls founder over lawsuit

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Scherzinger’s lawyer has angrily fired back at Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, who filed a lawsuit last week claiming Scherzinger is reneging on a reunion tour. On Monday, the performer’s attorney Howard King told Page Six he believes that Antin’s claims are “ludicrous and false” and alleged they “are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist.”

pagesix.com

