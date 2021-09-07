Nicole Scherzinger’s lawyer slams Pussycat Dolls founder over lawsuit
Nicole Scherzinger’s lawyer has angrily fired back at Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, who filed a lawsuit last week claiming Scherzinger is reneging on a reunion tour. On Monday, the performer’s attorney Howard King told Page Six he believes that Antin’s claims are “ludicrous and false” and alleged they “are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist.”pagesix.com
Comments / 0