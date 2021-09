“It is far enough ago that it seems like another person’s music, not mine,” Phil Elverum told the website Manik Music in 2013. He was talking about a reissue of the Microphones’ 2001 album The Glow Pt. 2. “I don’t feel those feelings now, and I wouldn’t write those songs. The world seems different to me now.” If this was true when the interview ran, it would seem to be doubly so in 2021, given all that has transpired since.

