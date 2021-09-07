OT security in APAC remains work in progress

With pandemic-fueled unpredictability likely to loom into the coming months, companies that just finished adapting to remote work are currently working on navigating the hybrid model. The first wave of rapid digital transformation took a toll on many organizations that prioritized keeping the lights on over maintaining security standards, and it’s imperative now that these companies don’t make the same mistakes a second time. As with all things unprecedented, establishing new protocols is paramount, meaning that historically fundamental security philosophies, beliefs and strategies have become antiquated. To embrace the new normal, security teams need to be prepared to tackle the most difficult challenges of remote work and in-office work - as well as risks created due to the amalgamation — all at once.

