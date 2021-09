An Acton man has been identified as the person killed in a fatal UTV crash in late August. 54-year-old Michael Graves, of Acton, was killed at about 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, when the 2006 Yamaha Rhino, a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) he was riding in, went off the roadway near the intersection of Aliso Canyon Road just north of Avenue Y-8 in Acton, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports.