CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Openreach aims to plug digital divide by scrapping broadband connection fees in select homes

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2021, when millions of people were struggling to afford fast, reliable connectivity to get back on their feet as the pandemic abated, BT began offering fibre broadband packages to UK citizens who were receiving certain benefits. Now, extending this, its Openreach broadband provision division has launched Connect the Unconnected, which will offer to waive superfast broadband connection fees for customers not currently connected to its network who receive Universal Credit and no other earnings.

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Wales' Ogi Selects Nokia to Offer Full Fibre Connectivity

Ogi, Wales’ fastest growing broadband company, on Tuesday announced that it has selected Nokia as a key technology partner as they look to bring full fibre connectivity to over 150,000 homes in south Wales. The Nokia ISAM 7360 OLT has been chosen and will be fitted inside the Ogi street...
WORLD
Advanced Television

Openreach boost for low-income households

UK digital infrastructure provider Openreach is providing extra support to low-income households by offering to waive superfast broadband connection fees for any customers who aren’t currently connected to its network and receive Universal Credit with no other earnings. The initiative follows a recent report from industry regulator Ofcom which highlighted...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Bots are broadening the digital divide

From Joe Biden pledging to “close the digital divide”, to the UK almost halving the number of homes without internet access in 2020, governments worldwide are convinced that access to online services is essential for a fairer, more productive society and economy. But this isn’t the whole story. About the...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Virgin Media O2 brings gigabit broadband to more than 10m homes

Two thirds of homes and businesses connected to Virgin Media O2’s fixed line broadband network can now receive gigabit speeds. The company has upgraded another 1.7 million properties, providing access to average download rates of 1.13Gbps – 14 times the national average. New gigabit locations include Blackpool, Cambridge, Leicester, Nottingham,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Access Network#Fibre#Telecoms#Brits#Universal Credit#Home Essentials#Bt#Unconnected#Ofcom
Joplin Globe

Boosting broadband: Possible funding could bridge digital divide in Missouri

ANDERSON, Mo. — At the beginning of the last school year, Robin Leonard became a customer of at least three different cellphone services. The director of technology for the McDonald County R-1 School District was tasked with ensuring high school students attending online classes had the internet connection they needed. But the rolling hills, valleys and remote locations in McDonald County made that task difficult, Leonard said. He ended up setting up more than 70 mobile hotspots from at least three different mobile internet providers.
INTERNET
Roanoke Times

Editorial: Broadband collaboration is opening doors to reducing digital disparities

Drivers entering Surry County along Va. 10 quickly recognize the region’s rural charm. From lush cornfields to salty Southern roadside favorites like country hams and fresh shelled peanuts, this slice of Southside Virginia has leveraged its natural resources to create prosperity for more than three centuries. At the border with...
EDUCATION
theedgemarkets.com

JENDELA: Broadband connectivity to be increased to 98%, says Annuar Musa

KOTA BARU (Sept 4): The country’s mobile broadband coverage rate, which is currently at 93%, will be raised to 98% under the first phase of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. He said the implementation of the initiative would give the...
WORLD
The Independent

Virgin Media O2 hyperfast broadband rollout passes 10m homes milestone

Virgin Media O2’s hyperfast gigabit broadband is now available to more than 10 million properties, as the telecommunications giant continues with its upgrade plan.The recently merged company’s latest switch-on saw a further 1.7 million homes added to the gigabit network, with Blackpool, Cambridge Leicester, Nottingham Oxford and Swindon among the areas to benefit.Gigabit broadband offers average speeds of 1,130Mbps, 14 times faster than the national average.Two-thirds of Virgin Media O2’s UK footprint is now covered, with the aim of making the Gig1 service available to all 15.5 million homes before the end of 2021.‼️ Our gigabit network continues...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Computer Weekly

National Broadband takes on UK fibre with 5G business broadband

Offering an alternative to the UK’s now robust fixed broadband industry is a tough nut to crack, with the fibre and cable firms now offering gigabit-capable broadband to more than 40% of UK homes, regulator Ofcom has said. However, mobile-based broadband solutions provider National Broadband is taking on that very...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

UK full-fibre forges ahead but broadband digital divide persists

After massive investment this year by the likes of BT and Virgin Media, and with the altnet sector in full swing, the UK’s gigabit broadband industry has gone from strength to strength, reaching nearly 40% of UK homes. But, as highlighted in research from Ofcom, a stubborn digital divide persists.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Poor home connectivity risks jeopardising switch to hybrid working

Hybrid working will be a fixture for firms as they adapt to the post-Covid working environment, but a survey from CityFibre and the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has warned that a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change working practices for the better in the UK could be jeopardised without further action on connectivity reliability.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Ericsson gets smart with 5G network services deployment

Ericsson has said it has redesigned network roll-out for the 5G age with the Intelligent Deployment suite of solutions, noting that with technology advancing rapidly and networks becoming more complex and diverse, there is a growing demand for a network deployment suited to the specific needs of service providers. Intelligent...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

UK GDPR faces changes under planned reforms

A year after the publication of the UK’s National Data Strategy, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is embarking on a major new consultation centring on proposed changes to the UK’s data protection regime in a post-Brexit environment, alongside reforms to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The...
U.K.
Computer Weekly

Rural Wales broadband specialist ramps investment to connect hard-to-reach communities

Wales-based rural broadband specialist Voneus has bolstered its team across several departments as it ramps up efforts to bring gigabit-capable broadband to hard-to-reach communities. The government-recognised broadband provider delivers superfast and ultrafast broadband to hard-to-reach areas across 22 UK counties and acquired Cardigan-based Dyfed IT earlier this year, with all...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Virgin Media O2 and Fotokite trial 5G connected tethered drone

In what is claimed to be the first event of its kind in the UK, Virgin Media O2 has conducted a field trial with Fotokite allowing first responders to quickly send a tethered drone up to 45 meters above an emergency situation, enabling emergency on-site personnel – and teams based in other locations connected by a 5G network – to immediately assess what is happening.
ELECTRONICS
Computer Weekly

BT advances hollow core fibre research with world’s first trial of quantum-secure comms

Three months after beginning trials of a potentially “revolutionary” optical fibre technology, BT claims to have achieved a milestone in the world’s first trial of quantum key distribution (QKD) over hollow core fibre cable. Even as the current generation of fibre-optic networks is being marketed as “future-proofing” broadband communications, BT...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

UK government’s new digital identity system to cost up to £400m

The Cabinet Office is planning to ask for up to £400m to fund its latest digital identity programme over the next three years. Computer Weekly has learned that the Government Digital Service (GDS) has estimated the costs of the “One Login for Government” programme to build a new cross-government single sign-on system as £300m-£400m. But that budget must be fought for as part of the Treasury’s forthcoming spending review, which will determine how much money Whitehall departments will receive for the remainder of this Parliament.
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

G7 countries outgun UK in worldwide broadband speed test

The UK is second worst in the G7 league of industrial nations – only pipping Italy (61st) in terms of broadband speed, according to a report published today by Cable.co.uk. Canada (24th), France (19th), Germany (36th), Japan (13th) and the US (14th) all out-performed the UK (43rd), according to the numbers.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Vodafone: Tech will be driving force for UK achieving net-zero targets

A study from Vodafone and WPI Economics has called on the UK government to put the rapid deployment of digital technology such as the internet of things (IoT) and 5G networks at the core of its forthcoming net-zero strategy, helping it to reach its goal to slash emissions by 78% by 2035, before achieving net-zero by 2050.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy