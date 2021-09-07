Openreach aims to plug digital divide by scrapping broadband connection fees in select homes

ANDERSON, Mo. — At the beginning of the last school year, Robin Leonard became a customer of at least three different cellphone services. The director of technology for the McDonald County R-1 School District was tasked with ensuring high school students attending online classes had the internet connection they needed. But the rolling hills, valleys and remote locations in McDonald County made that task difficult, Leonard said. He ended up setting up more than 70 mobile hotspots from at least three different mobile internet providers.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO