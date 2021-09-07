Openreach aims to plug digital divide by scrapping broadband connection fees in select homes
In May 2021, when millions of people were struggling to afford fast, reliable connectivity to get back on their feet as the pandemic abated, BT began offering fibre broadband packages to UK citizens who were receiving certain benefits. Now, extending this, its Openreach broadband provision division has launched Connect the Unconnected, which will offer to waive superfast broadband connection fees for customers not currently connected to its network who receive Universal Credit and no other earnings.www.computerweekly.com
