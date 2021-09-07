Mets conclude road trip with rematch against Marlins

Break up the Mets! The Mets have won five straight games (four depending on how you count the suspended game) and are on their way to Washington for a five-game series. The Mets pulled off an amazing come from behind win in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Tuesday. They trailed 5-1 in the ninth but their bats showed up and pulled off a seemingly miraculous win. They won the second game 3-1 thanks to Michael Conforto and the bullpen. Wednesday’s game was rained out but they finished the sweep on Thursday by winning 4-3.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO