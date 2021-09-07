CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets conclude road trip with rematch against Marlins

By Amazin' Avenue
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets (69-69) head back to Florida in the hopes of turning the tables on the Marlins (57-80), who beat them in three out of four in loanDepot park in early August. That series catalyzed the team’s rapid slide out of first place, which was officially completed that weekend when New York was swept in Philadelphia. The Mets did just sweep the Marlins at Citi Field last week, and the two clubs have split 12 games in 2021.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
risingapple.com

NY Mets: 1 player I have lost confidence in this season

The 2020 season was a failure for the New York Mets as they failed to make the playoffs in the 60-game season despite 16 teams making it. They finished with a record of 26-34 despite high hopes entering the season. With all of the lows, there were definitely some positives that came out of the season. The biggest bright spot to me was the play of Dominic Smith.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Mets fan caught throwing garbage at Aaron Judge while he caught a fly-out (Video)

The Subway Series is getting ugly, as a Mets fan was caught throwing a drink at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as he tried to catch a fly ball. The distraction didn’t impact Judge much, but it’s clearly an example of the fan experience going too far. Judge is one of the faces of professional baseball, so he’s an easy target for opposing fans. It also doesn’t help that he stands a gargantuan 6-foot-7.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
FanSided

Brett Gardner wins the war with Mets by hitting Lindor and Baez with thumbs down (Video)

A benches-clearing tiff between the Yankees and Mets had Brett Gardner flashing the “thumbs down” at Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez. The Yankees and Mets produced a social media dream on Sunday night with the benches-clearing over yapping between Giancarlo Stanton and Francisco Lindor. Of all the memorable moments, Brett...
MLB
theScore

Watch: Marlins' Aguilar mocks Mets with thumbs-down

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar poked fun at the New York Mets with a thumbs-down while chirping the dugout during the second inning of Tuesday's game. Mets stars Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor publicly apologized earlier in the day for using a thumbs-down celebration to get back at fans who booed the team.
MLB
fishstripes.com

Marlins vs. Mets Series Preview

The Miami Marlins hit the road with a 2-game win streak to play their division rival New York Mets. The teams will take the field for a double-header on Tuesday, playing out a weather-suspended game from earlier this season. The game was paused after just nine pitches, so there’s lots of baseball to be played on Tuesday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Marlins#Citi Field#Labor Day Weekend
Birmingham Star

Mets postpone scheduled Wednesday game vs. Marlins

With flash flood warnings in place for New York on Wednesday as a rainstorm arrives, the Mets postponed their scheduled Wednesday evening game against the Miami Marlins. The announcement was made moments after the Mets beat the visiting Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday in the opener of a series that had been slated to last three games. The teams are due to meet again Thursday evening.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to face hitters

Syndergaard (elbow) threw off a mound Monday and is expected to face hitters in the coming days, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Syndergaard's recovery from Tommy John surgery was slowed in late August when he tested positive for COVID-19, but he's resumed throwing bullpens recently. The right-hander will take another step in his recovery when he faces hitters this week, and he'll likely have a better return timetable based on how he feels afterward.
MLB
Newsbug.info

Javy Baez, Mets turn boos to cheers, win two against Marlins

NEW YORK — Javy Baez let winning baseball do the talking. The Mets picked up a game where they left off on April 11 against the Marlins, with a runner on first base and one out in the top of the first inning. In that suspended April game, Marcus Stroman had stood atop a muddy slosh of a mound while rain poured all around him.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Continue Win Streak Against Marlins

After getting back in the win column with a series win against the Nationals, the Mets will look to take down another NL East rival as they begin a four-game series with the Marlins on Tuesday. The Mets and Marlins will resume a game that was suspended on April 11 after nine pitches.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Embattled Mets Edge Marlins For 5th Straight Victory

NEW YORK (AP) — A turbulent homestand ended on a positive note for the embattled New York Mets. Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith broke a seventh-inning tie with an RBI single and New York beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory. “Clutch,” manager Luis Rojas said....
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Fry the Marlins

Break up the Mets! The Mets have won five straight games (four depending on how you count the suspended game) and are on their way to Washington for a five-game series. The Mets pulled off an amazing come from behind win in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Tuesday. They trailed 5-1 in the ninth but their bats showed up and pulled off a seemingly miraculous win. They won the second game 3-1 thanks to Michael Conforto and the bullpen. Wednesday’s game was rained out but they finished the sweep on Thursday by winning 4-3.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets look to build momentum against last-place Marlins

The Mets (63-67) will look to build upon their first series win since mid-August when they take on the last-place Marlins (55-76). Both teams are riding modest two-game winning streaks into Tuesday’s doubleheader. The two squads have not faced off at Citi Field since opening weekend, when they split a pair, with the third game getting suspended after two batters, resulting in the series-opening twin bill. Overall, New York has dropped six of nine to Miami in 2021.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rogers expected to start for the Marlins against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (69-65, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-79, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +101, Phillies -119; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets to take on Nationals on the road

New York Mets (67-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-78, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will square off on Saturday. The Nationals are 31-37 in home games...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil moving to Mets' bench against Marlins

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Dominic Smith is replacing McNeil in left field and hitting seventh. The Mets appear to be giving McNeil a standard breather. numberFire’s models project Smith for...
MLB
New York Post

Mets end disappointing road trip with brutal loss to Marlins

MIAMI — Mission unaccomplished. Not only were the Mets supposed to fatten up in Washington last weekend, the plan called for a South Beach beat down of another NL East doormat before returning home for the Subway Series. Instead, the Marlins pounced on this lifeless bunch, using Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy