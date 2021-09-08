Garner honors Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross
Garner honored one of its own Tuesday, proclaiming it Randolph Ross Day. Ross, a graduate of Garner Magnet High School, won a gold medal in the men's 4x400 relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were held this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ross was joined by family members as Mayor Ken Marshburn presented him with a key to the town. The ceremony was held at the town council meeting, which began at 7 p.m. Ross was part of the USA relay squad that captured gold Aug. 6 in Tokyo with a time nearly 2 seconds better than the silver-medalist team from the Netherlands.
