Believe it or not, the Crysis franchise has been around for nearly 15 years now. This includes the 2007 release of Crysis 1, the 2011 release of Crysis 2, and the 2013 release of Crysis 3. You may even recall that Crysis 1 was remastered in 2020. Well, it seems that Crysis Remastered’s release was only the first remaster that Crytek had been planning.

