Bring on the Girth Gear
Two Companies Worked Together To Help A Limestone Plant Extend Critical Kiln Life. A leading U.S. limestone producer whose products are used in essential industrial processes and agricultural applications had challenges with one of its many rotary kilns. The kiln’s girth gear and pinions were wearing out after 40 years of continuous operation and maintenance. Taking the kiln offline for repairs would lower production capacity by 20% and impact customer service, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, so keeping on schedule and on budget was crucial.rockproducts.com
