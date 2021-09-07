Joe Lafferty: Carrying on in Tunch's memory
On Saturday, we, as the proud, loving and awesome city of Pittsburgh and internationally reaching Steeler Nation, lost a titan. Tunch Ilkin was born in Istanbul, Turkey. He was the first Turk to play in the National Football League. His family immigrated to America, and he played football at Indiana State. He played 13 seasons (1980-92) in the NFL as an offensive tackle, including the first 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.triblive.com
