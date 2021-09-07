CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Soros warns BlackRock’s investment in ‘repressive’ China risks US national security

By Lydia Moynihan
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHedge fund titan George Soros on Monday slammed BlackRock for funneling billions of dollars into China — a move he said imperils clients’ money and US security. Soros, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, said BlackRock’s investment in China is tantamount to propping up an oppressive regime. He warned it’s “likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the US and other democracies.”


