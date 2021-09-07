George Soros warns BlackRock’s investment in ‘repressive’ China risks US national security

China Evergrande Group is quickly becoming the biggest financial worry in a country with no shortage of them. With $300 billion in liabilities and links to myriad banks, Evergrande would send shock waves through the financial system and the broader economy should calamity strike. Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire owner, has sought to reassure bankers that the property company will pull through, even as its stock price craters and its bonds point toward potential default. Investors aren’t sure how. They’re also asking whether major Chinese companies are still considered too big to fail by the central government, which prizes stability -- and what happens if they’re not.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO