National Expungement Works Returns With Annual Weeklong Legal Relief Campaign
This fall, National Expungement Works (N.E.W.), creators of the annual week known internationally for legal relief and wraparound services, is set to kick-off the latest era of their transformative work. National Expungement Week, the organization’s signature project, has evolved to become N.E.W. Week of Action and Awareness (WOAA), which will take place from September 26 – October 3, 2021. This year, the mix of virtual and in-person gatherings will occur in cities across the country, including Los Angels, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Portland, East St. Louis, and Greenville.www.benzinga.com
