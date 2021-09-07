CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organic Trade Association Announces 2022 Organic Week

californiaagnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrilled to be kicking off a year of in-person organic advocacy, the Organic Trade Association is pleased to be hosting its 2022 Organic Week early next year in the nation’s capital. The forward-looking event from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 is themed “The Future of Organic” and promises organic stakeholders an unparalleled opportunity to help advance organic policy priorities and to protect the future of organic.

californiaagnet.com

edf.org

Market Research Shows Agricultural Lenders Should Be Banking on Soil Health

(WASHINGTON, DC — Sept. 13, 2021) New market research shows that Iowa farmers are interested in working with their lenders to better understand and realize the benefits of soil health. Banking on Soil Health: Farmer Interest in Transition Loan Products, a report conducted by agriculture market research firm Beck Ag...
AGRICULTURE
californiaagnet.com

The Organic Center Digs into AgTech for Organic

The Organic Center is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service; California State University, Fresno; and Purdue University on a free virtual conference series and hackathon examining technology to address complex issues for organic agriculture. Because organic farmers are prohibited from using common conventional materials such...
AGRICULTURE
californiaagnet.com

California Fresh Produce Industry Decries Assembly Action on SB 559

In response to California State Senator Melissa Hurtado being forced to pull SB 559 after the California State Assembly Appropriations Committee removed all funding provisions, a coalition of leading California fresh produce organizations issued the following statement:. “With nearly 90 percent of the state in extreme or exceptional drought, including...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Science 2.0

How Is The Anti-Vax Organic Consumers Association Still Getting Endorsed By Journalists?

I can understand why New York Times journalists sometimes buy into the claims of Organic Consumers Association: They sound like a legitimate group because they have been quoted in the New York Times, they claim to be progressives, and they claim Food Is A Corporate Conspiracy, and you are only getting paid by the New York Times if you share those values, or are at least a nationally renowned token alternative to them.
AGRICULTURE
californiaagnet.com

Researchers & Grower-Shipper Association Collaborate to Battle INSV

Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) — Implementing effective disease and pest management strategies is a continual challenge for farmers. While these challenges are not new in agriculture, they impact more than just farmers. Lower yields due to disease and pest pressure affects farm employees and harvesting crews too and can also inhibit our ability to provide a steady supply of affordable and healthy produce to consumers.
AGRICULTURE
californiaagnet.com

Pandemic, Drought Cause Soaring Costs for Citrus Growers

The COVID pandemic continues to have rippling effects worldwide. For the California citrus industry, COVID and now a devastating drought, have resulted in staggering increases in farming and production costs for growers and minimal price correction in the market. An internal industry survey of California citrus growers conducted by California...
AGRICULTURE
The New Yorker

The Answer to Climate Change Is Organizing

Subscribers to The Climate Crisis newsletter received this piece in their in-boxes. Sign up to receive future alerts from Bill McKibben. A more personal note than usual this week, because this will be the last of these Climate Crisis columns I’ll write (though it’s not the end of my work for the magazine). I’m incredibly grateful to The New Yorker for letting me do them—and especially thankful for Virginia Cannon, who has edited them each week with grace and aplomb. Our run has overlapped almost perfectly with the course of the pandemic, and for me it’s been the perfect moment to sit back and appreciate and highlight the work of so many across the wide universe of activists, scientists, economists, and politicians who are taking on the deepest problem that humans have ever wandered into. I can’t overstate the comfort of that universe: it didn’t exist thirty-two years ago, when I started writing about climate change; its slow but inexorable rise has given me not just welcome company but real hope. I’ve particularly enjoyed “passing the mic” to many members of that gathering throng. The only rule I set myself was that I’d reach beyond the world of white guys like me, and, as I expected, that proved no boundary at all: this world of thinkers and doers—of poets, bureaucrats, sculptors, civil disobedients, statisticians, architects, farmers—is powerfully diverse. Appreciating their work gives me enormous pleasure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
