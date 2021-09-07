CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's How Far Netflix Stock Can Rally Now

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

The FAANG stocks are often a focus among investors, but the trillion-dollar companies are largely the focal point.

Put another way, Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report are largely the focus — not Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report.

Even though the stock is hitting fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, up about 3.4% to $610.72 at last check, Netflix commands a market cap of just $270 billion.

Perhaps the “N” in FAANG should be replaced by Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report — or maybe it should become FAANNG, like when most investors added Apple to the mix.

However, perhaps it's best if we don't write off Netflix quite yet.

After consolidating for more than a year, we’ve seen an impressive run. Should the stock close higher on the day, it will be Netflix’s 16th gain in the last 17 sessions, with two separate runs of eight straight gains.

The one down day in that stretch was a loss of just 1.05%.

Trading Netflix Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9lPW_0boy1Hsr00
Daily chart of Netflix stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Earlier in the summer, Netflix was grinding along the $482 support level. That area is near range support, as the stock was range-bound for more than a year. That consolidation has now resolved higher.

After chopping around the 200-day moving average, Netflix firmed up just above $500 and began to power higher. Little did investors know that this name was about to rip off almost three weeks of consecutive daily gains.

It makes me wonder if Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report and other streaming names may soon fetch a bid.

Netflix shook off a poor response to earnings nicely, but now clearing $600, this name will obviously need to rest at some point. The question of where it finds support is more important to me than when.

I would love to see the $590 to $600 area act as support, along with the 10-day moving average. The latter hasn’t been tested in 12 sessions.

If none of these marks buoy Netflix stock, look at the $563 to $570 area. Those were the second-quarter and August highs, respectively.

The more support levels that Netflix stays above, the better. If it can maintain above the prior all-time high near $593, then it’s not out of the question that we see $650. That’s where the 161.8% extension of various range measures comes into play.

For now, there’s no reason to bet against this name, which has been the best-performing FAANG holding over the past month. With today’s move, it’s also the best-performing component of the group over the last three months.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Nvidia are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells FB, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL or NVDA? Learn more now.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Amazon, 6 More Large-Cap Internet Stocks Rated Buy at Goldman

Large-cap internet stocks still have ample room to grow, Goldman says. But it rates Airbnb and Twitter sell due to lofty valuations. Goldman Sachs in a Monday report assigned buy ratings to seven Internet-related large-cap stocks and sell ratings on two others. The buys are Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com,...
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

Wall Street Agrees: Buy Apple Stock Following App Store Scare

The damage to Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report caused by Friday’s App Store debacle has been contained. On a Monday in which stocks moved little, AAPL barely inched forward by midday – something that can be perceived as a positive by investors that feared further pressure from last week’s court ruling.
TECHNOLOGY
pulse2.com

AAPL Stock: Why It Decreased On Friday

The stock price of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.31% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.31% in the previous trading session, going from a previous close of $154.07 to $148.97. Investors are responding negatively to a ruling from a judge on Friday. The ruling requires Apple to allow developers to offer alternative payment methods for purchases made in apps downloaded from the Apple App Store.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell and Three Stocks to Buy This Morning

Sometimes (like today), a rough week for stocks can be the proverbial blessing in disguise. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 just couldn't get it in gear last week, though it looked like they might for a minute on Friday morning. Even the Nasdaq, which started last week in "unstoppable" mode, started to tire out after Tuesday.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Jim Cramer on Apple, CPI, Inflation, Oracle: Video

Stocks opened higher after the latest read on the consumer price index (CPI), a popular measure of inflation, came in lighter than expected. Headline CPI for the month of August came in at 5.3%, down from the 5.4% reported in July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 102.83 points,...
STOCKS
CNN

Wall Street's warning: Stocks could retreat this fall

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — After notching heady gains this year, US stocks could be in for a back-to-school reality check. What's happening: The S&P 500 has been...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Netflix Inc#Alphabet Inc#Apple Inc#Faang#Amzn#Aapl#Class C Report#Nflx#Faanng#Roku Inc#Googl#Nvda
The Apple Maven

Why This Will Be A Crucial Week For Apple Stock

Not even 72 hours after logging its worst day of returns since early May 2021, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report faces a crucial week ahead in the market. Today, the Apple Maven reviews the key developments of the next five trading days that could move AAPL shares, either higher or lower.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Match, Bumble Should Benefit From Apple Decision: Cowen

Dating platforms Match (MTCH) - Get Match Group, Inc. Report and Bumble (BMBL) - Get Bumble Report should benefit from the court ruling last week that Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report can no longer prevent apps from offering direct payment options, Cowen says. Match and Bumble "could...
INTERNET
koamnewsnow.com

Here’s How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

Dividends are a great perk of investing — you can’t lose a dividend once you receive it like you can lose capital gains. The problem, however, is that dividend stocks span a wide range of yields and growth rates. Some pay a lot and grow a little, while others pay a little but grow a lot.
STOCKS
koamnewsnow.com

3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Jumped Friday Despite a Terrible Market

Markets fell sharply on Friday. However, Peloton kept rising after the introduction of its clothing line. Zynga rose on a court ruling in Epic Games' case against Apple. Investors came into Friday knowing that the week had been a bad one for the stock market, but they'd hoped that Wall Street would find a way to claw back some of the losses on Friday. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for continued political backlash weighed on investor sentiment. By the end of the session, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was down almost 1%, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) suffered only marginally smaller losses.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Still, the stock price dipped on a decrease of monthly active users. This growth stock is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 14, down from 25 earlier in the year. Growth stock investing can be riskier, but the rewards make it worthwhile. Investing in younger companies on the rise...
MARKETS
newsbrig.com

Netflix stock has been on a tear — here’s why

The epic month’s long rally in Netflix shares seems to show no signs of abating. Netflix (NFLX) shares rose slightly on Wednesday despite a broader market sell-off, bringing its one-month gain to nearly 16%. The stock is by far the best component of the closely watched FAANG stock complex [Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google] during this stretch, topping a 7% gain for Apple.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

Hulu Doesn’t Have a Stock, Here's How to Invest in the Company

The future is bright for online video streaming services as cord-cutting spreads. Hulu is among the market leaders in the streaming space and its business continues to thrive. If you’re a prospective investor seeking exposure to the lucrative video streaming sector, you might wonder if Hulu is a publicly traded company and how to buy Hulu stock.
STOCKS
BGR.com

Here’s when you can watch all nine seasons of ‘Seinfeld’ on Netflix

In recent years, Netflix has lost a lot of its most binge-able content. At one point, The Office, Friends, Star Wars, and a huge chunk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were all streaming on Netflix. Bit by bit, they were all removed as the rights owners started launching their own big streaming services. Netflix has continued to expand its library of original content in the years since, but as Manifest proved over the summer, licensed content can still have a real impact. As such, it’s really no surprise that Netflix wants to hype up the impending addition of Seinfeld. Today’s Top...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy