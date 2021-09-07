CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 54.5%, Acquired Data Solutions Ranks No. 225 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region

dcvelocity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 54.5%, Acquired Data Solutions Ranks No. 225 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list employed more than 120,000 people. ROCKVILLE, MD September 7, 2021 – Inc. magazine...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Meet the 10 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has long been home to fast-growing startups. This year is no exception. Silicon Beach is home to 54 of the U.S.'s fastest-growing private companies, while the entire metro area counts close to 300 firms. That's according to the 2021 Inc. 5000, which spotlights the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dcvelocity.com

Locus Robotics collects $50 million in new funding for AMRs

Warehouse automation provider Locus Robotics today gained new fuel to develop its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology for fulfillment tasks, thanks to a $50 million funding round. Massachusetts-based Locus Robotics said the new backing would facilitate continued growth and expansion into new markets around the globe, and more effectively meet...
ENGINEERING
dcvelocity.com

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MICHAEL TOBIAS, PROJECT MANAGER

Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI) is proud to announce and welcome Michael Tobias as the company’s Project Manager. Michael joins the KPI family with 14+ years in the manufacturing industry with multiple years of international experience working for manufacturing organizations in North America and Europe. Michael most recently held position at Elle-Erre S.R.L. as Project Manager. He has led $20MM+ industrial automation projects and while working for Ashland Conveyor Products as Sales Application Engineer, where he increased sales 41% year over year.
CINCINNATI, OH
dcvelocity.com

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACOB EINBERGER, SENIOR PROGRAM MANAGER - PROTEIN

Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI) is proud to announce and welcome Jacob Einberger as the company’s Senior Program Manager - Protein. Jake joins the KPI family with 20+ years in supply chain industry and business analytics. He has over 15 years’ experience in leadership, leading global teams to ensure successful completion of company projects, product launches, and developing effective work plans to achieve business goals. He most recently held the position of Senior Director of Fresh Supply Planning for Smithfield Foods where he led a team of 12 Production Planners across 10 facilities for the world’s largest pork company.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Ironton Tribune

SOMC named to People Magazine’s ‘100 Companies That Care’ list

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is proud to have been recognized as one of the “100 Companies That Care” in America by PEOPLE Magazine, ranking 86th on this prestigious list. “The COVID pandemic has been challenging for all those who work in healthcare. But despite the adversity, SOMC team...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Stamford Advocate

Air Oasis Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

AMARILLO, Texas (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. Air Oasis is an air purifier manufacturer that sells it’s top-rated products directly to the end user. The company has earned a spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. This recognition was given after a year of record-breaking growth for the company, accelerated by providing health and safety solutions to improve the indoor air quality of buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Spireon Expands to India, Appoints Technology Veteran to Head Business Operations

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, just announced the launch of its subsidiary, Spireon Telematics India Pvt. Ltd. Located in India’s Silicon Valley and world’s fastest growing tech hub, Bengaluru, Spireon Telematics India will be led by technology veteran, Pranab Das, who will oversee a growing team that currently comprises 40 engineers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#D C Metro#Acquired Data Solutions#Cybersecurity#About Inc
dcvelocity.com

Private equity firm ponies up $1.3 billion to acquire Echo Global Logistics

Freight broker and third-party logistics provider (3PL) Echo Global Logistics Inc. has agreed to be acquired for $1.3 billion by private equity firm The Jordan Company L.P. (TJC), which also owns holdings in a handful of other logistics and transportation sector firms. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions,...
BUSINESS
Cincinnati Business Courier

Silicon Valley's fastest-growing private company sets opening date for Cincinnati operations

Truepill Inc., a digital health and pharmacy startup and fastest-growing private company in Silicon Valley, plans to open its Greater Cincinnati operations later this year. Truepill, which received approval at the end of August for a more than 1.48%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, plans to open its Sharonville pharmaceutical fulfillment facility in November. The company signed a lease for nearly 20,850 square feet of space in Enterprise Business Park, located at 2718-2722 E. Kemper Road.
CINCINNATI, OH
dcvelocity.com

Beckhoff USA Hires Ryan Dusk as Northeast District Sales Manager

Ryan Dusk has joined the rapidly growing Beckhoff USA team as the Northeast District Sales Manager. Based in the Philadelphia area, Dusk will work to boost market share gains and increase sales from wide-ranging manufacturers and machine builder OEMs throughout the Northeast. He will focus on strategic Beckhoff accounts and oversee the established local sales and applications engineering group’s development efforts. He reports to Regional Director – Eastern U.S. Steve Rastberger.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Whiplash Acquires Enlinx, Expanding its Presence in the Fast-Growing Intermountain West Region

LOS ANGELES / September 8, 2021 -- Whiplash, one of the nation’s leading providers in omnichannel fulfillment solutions, announced today its acquisition of Enlinx, a 3PL fulfillment provider located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The acquisition gives Whiplash a presence in a strategic Western fulfillment node, expanding its U.S. coverage in the face of accelerated demand for direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce and omnichannel services.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dcvelocity.com

Chain.io Founder and CEO, Brian Glick, to Speak at Supply Chain Insight Summit North America

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2021 -- Chain.io supply chain expert, Brian Glick, will speak at GDS Group’s virtual Supply Chain Insight Summit North America on September 15th at 9:45 a.m. EST. Glick will be joined by Brian Summers, vice president, information technology of Magnate Worldwide, to outline their companies' relationship and divulge how Chain.io was able to transition from "vendor" to become a valuable "strategic partner" for Magnate.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

FourKites, Zebra Technologies expand partnership

Industry tech firms FourKites and Zebra Technologies are expanding their partnership to help bring enhanced asset visibility solutions to customers, the companies said today. Zebra, which provides enterprise mobile computing and asset intelligence tools, will resell FourKites’ Dynamic Yard YMS (yard management system) and real-time visibility platform as part of its suite of asset visibility solutions, the companies said. Zebra’s Motion Works Yard YMS will now combine Dynamic Yard with Zebra locationing hardware and professional services. Motion Yard will continue to be sold through some of Zebra’s Partner Connect program channel partners in North America and Europe as well, the companies also said. The expanded partnership aims to provide customers greater end-to-end visibility of their freight, from the warehouse to the yard and across all transportation modes, according to company leaders. Essentially, the move further combines Zebra’s expertise in warehouse visibility solutions with FourKites’ visibility outside the warehouse walls. “Businesses want real-time visibility into their goods and assets throughout the journey—from the manufacturing facility to the final destination,” Zebra Executive Drew Ehlers said in a statement. “Our relationship with FourKites adds a critical layer of visibility that helps companies improve asset visibility, streamline the shipping process, and unlock new levels of performance and customer service.” As an investor in and user of FourKites’ real-time visibility solutions, Zebra says it has reduced turn times on urgent product requests for fulfilling critical customer orders, while also eliminating nearly 75% of shipment-tracking e-mail inquiries to its global logistics team. By extending its relationship with FourKites, Zebra says it will continue to help businesses modernize warehouses and create supply chains that are completely transparent, connected, and fully optimized. “FourKites’ relationship with Zebra has grown over the years, as we work together on a joint mission to create a fully transparent supply chain and reduce time to delivery for customers,” Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites, said in a statement. “By combining Zebra’s expertise in delivering warehouse visibility with FourKites visibility outside of those four walls, we can provide better end-to-end predictability and forecasting of assets for our shared customers—all while dynamically accounting for the on-the-ground realities across the supply chain.” FourKites’ supply chain visibility platform tracks more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel, and courier, reaching 176 countries.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Steve Rastberger Becomes Regional Director – Eastern US for Beckhoff

Beckhoff USA has appointed Steve Rastberger to take over as the Regional Director for the Eastern U.S. following the retirement of Graham Harris. Rastberger will leverage his formidable expertise in automation technology and industry trends to drive sales development and market share gains throughout the region. He will grow the region’s team of sales and applications engineers, oversee operations across the East Coast and expand the Beckhoff customer base in strategic industries.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

A&R Logistics rebrands as Quantix following acquisition spree

The plastic and chemical sector logistics provider A&R Logistics Inc. today said it has rebranded to the name Quantix in a move to unite the Texas company’s various brands and logos under a single umbrella. Located just north of Houston, the company operates a network of warehouses, 35 facilities, and...
BUSINESS
localdvm.com

Leading developer discusses growth in the D.C. metro area

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Cranes and construction can be found throughout the D.M.V. Leading developer, Miller & Long, is responsible for many of the tower cranes in the region. In Tysons, the tallest construction site in the region with the two tallest tower cranes belongs to Miller & Long. Jim Martinowski,...
CONSTRUCTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Inspire Investing Parent Recognized Again On The Inc. 5000 List Of Most Successful Private Companies

For the second consecutive year, faith-based investing firm Inspire Investing's parent earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / For the second year in a row, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list - the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Inspire came in at number 841 overall and 48th in the financial services industry, posting a 578% three-year revenue growth figure from 2017 to 2020. This growth places Inspire in the top 20% of all who made it on the highly publicized list.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy