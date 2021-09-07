Fortna Names John Dillon as Executive Vice President of Operations

Ryan Bates is the new vice president of development for IDP Properties, a Georgia-based firm with holdings throughout New Orleans. Bates will be responsible for real estate development and new business in the New Orleans market as well as support the asset management team in overseeing the eight properties IDP Properties has in Louisiana. “Ryan’s extensive experience in tax credits, historic renovations as well as new construction make him the ideal addition to our team as we continue to expand our real estate portfolio,” said Rhett Holmes, President of IDP Properties.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO