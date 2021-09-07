CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must see: ‘Shang-Chi’ actor Simu Liu throws out first pitch, does backflip

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Simu Liu has not only blown the lid off the Labor Day box office with his Marvel Cinematic Universe movie debut — he also blew away fans at an MLB game Sunday night.

Liu was at the game to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the San Francisco Giants hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers, the MLB reported.

And after he rocketed the ball across home plate, the actor, writer and stuntman did a perfect backflip on the pitcher’s mound.

Liu’s film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was filmed in Fisherman’s Warf, Russian Hill, Noe Valley and Nob Hill last year, according to the MLB.

The film broke the Labor Day weekend box office record with $75.5 million over the weekend. It beat the previous record set by 2007′s “Halloween,” which brought in $30.6 million, Variety reported.

It had the second-biggest opening weekend, behind “Black Widow’s” $80 million opening.

Overall, “Shang-Chi” brought in $90 million in its first four days of release.

dailydodgers.com

Mookie Betts To Remain In Leadoff Spot Of Dodgers Lineup; Trea Turner Batting Third

Looking to kickstart a struggling offense, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts switched Trea Turner and Mookie Betts in the batting order for Thursday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner, who had batted in the leadoff spot since joining the Dodgers, hit third, which allowed Betts to return to the top of the lineup for the first time in over a month. The change did not have an effect as the club mustered only four hits in a 2-1 loss at Busch Stadium.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Crushes 24th homer

Turner went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in an 8-0 triumph against the Padres on Sunday. Turner doubled Los Angeles' lead with his seventh-inning shot to left center off San Diego reliever Emilio Pagan to snap a 13 at-bat hitless stretch. The veteran third baseman's last three hits have all left the yard, though he's struggled in September with a .179/.273/.410 slash line in 12 games.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner Leads Offense Vs. Diamondbacks

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the first time since July 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers provided him with an early lead and never relinquished it in a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Justin Turner led all players with three RBI. Arizona did manage to take a lead...
MLB
