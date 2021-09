Ryan Day doesn't know exactly how his Ohio State Buckeyes will play Thursday night against Minnesota. He does know it's time to find out. "It's time to play, yeah," Day said Monday. "I guess we could prepare for another week, but they're tired of hitting each other. We're as prepared as we're going to be, and now it's time to put it on the field."

