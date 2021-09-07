CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcona County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcona; Iosco THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHEASTERN IOSCO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northern Michigan.

