Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill affecting Pearl River County. East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar affecting Pearl River County. For the West Hobolochitto Creek...including McNeill...Minor flooding is forecast. For the East Hobolochitto Creek...including Caesar...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar. * From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 5.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. A few homes on Northwood Drive will be threatened. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches is subject to flooding in low places.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO