Whiteside County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Whiteside by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Whiteside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WHITESIDE COUNTY At 1258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coleta, or 7 miles northeast of Morrison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Whiteside County, including the following locations Penrose. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Northeast Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1027 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Hamshire, Sabine Pass, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, La Belle, Fannett and Orangefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberville The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Livonia, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Gardere, Westminster, Merrydale and Inniswold. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1025 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, Crowley, Jennings, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, Iota, Mermentau, Evangeline, Broussard, Youngsville, Duson, Maurice, Morse, Cankton, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Mire and Lyons Point. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ACADIA PARISH, LA
City
Coleta, IL
County
Whiteside County, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ERIE AND NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Corry, or 23 miles southwest of Jamestown, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Corry, Canadohta Lake, Spartansburg and Elgin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY At 1123 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles northeast of Wellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Wellsville, Alfred, Whitesville, Andover, Almond, West Almond, Stannards and Paynesville. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 32 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 941 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Allis Township, or 9 miles southwest of Onaway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pigeon River State Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY At 931 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nine Mile Point to near Huron Beach, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Forty Mile Point around 940 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include P H Hoeft State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...East Cameron Parish. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio and Victoria. * Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheboygan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEBOYGAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Brazoria Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill affecting Pearl River County. East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar affecting Pearl River County. For the West Hobolochitto Creek...including McNeill...Minor flooding is forecast. For the East Hobolochitto Creek...including Caesar...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar. * From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 5.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. A few homes on Northwood Drive will be threatened. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches is subject to flooding in low places.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Presque Isle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Gaylord.
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 4.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall to 3.7 feet and then begin rising this evening. It will then rise above flood stage Wednesday, December 31 to 4.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall to 4.0 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 4.5 feet Friday morning. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 4.0 Tue 6 am CDT 4.2 4.3 4.5
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Bogue Falaya River At Camp Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Bogue Falaya...including Camp Covington, Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * From Thursday evening to early Friday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 2.1 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to near 6.0 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, The river will leave its banks under the Boston Street Bridge and begin to flood the Bogue Falaya Towers property.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Vermilion, St. Mary and Iberia Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
IBERIA PARISH, LA

