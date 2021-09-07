CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h48tm_0boy00vY00
© Getty Images

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown.

Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18 months, including hurricanes Laura and Delta and recent disasters like the California wildfires and Hurricane Ida.

Officials said that $14 billion is needed to address disasters and extreme weather before Ida and anticipate that at least an additional $10 billion will be needed for the response to Ida, though the full scale of the damage from the latest hurricane is not yet known.

“The administration is committed to delivering the funding necessary to help these impacted states and communities and tribes recover from the recent extreme weather events,” an administration official told reporters on a call Tuesday afternoon.

“We are asking Congress to use the short-term CR as the vehicle to ensure that we have a robust and effective response to these natural disasters and we expect and are committed to work with Congress on this in the coming days,” the official said, referring to the continuing resolution.

In addition to billions for disaster relief, the Biden administration is also asking Congress to appropriate $6.4 billion to help resettle Afghan refugees.

The administration wants the funding to be included in a continuing resolution passed by Congress before the end of fiscal 2021 on Sept. 30. Officials said that additional time is necessary for lawmakers to work on government funding bills.

“The window provided by a short-term CR will allow movement toward bipartisan agreement on smart, full-year appropriations bills that reinvest in core priorities, meet the needs of American families, businesses and communities, and lay a strong foundation for the future,” acting Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young wrote in a blog post on Tuesday afternoon outlining the “urgent” request.

The request came as part of technical assistance submitted to Congress on the short-term continuing resolution.

Government funding is poised to lapse at the end of September, meaning that lawmakers will need to pass a continuing resolution to keep funding flowing for an allotted period. Officials did not specify how long they want the continuing resolution to last.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) commended the administration’s request and said Democrats would work with Republicans to approve the funding swiftly.

“The Senate will begin working with Republicans to enact this emergency relief by the end of September to help communities recover quickly from the destruction caused by hurricanes, wildfires and flooding – including most recently Hurricane Ida. Given the scale and scope of these natural disasters, everyone must work together to get Americans the help they desperately need,” Schumer said in a statement.

An administration official said the funding would go toward programs including the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program, the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program, the Federal Highway Administration’ Emergency Relief Fund, the Emergency Watershed Protection Program and reclamation projects to address western drought.

The announcement came as President Biden visited New Jersey and New York to survey the damage caused by Ida and meet with local officials, including touring flood damage in Manville, N.J., on Tuesday afternoon. Biden made a similar trip to Louisiana on Friday.

Asked to clarify the funding request for Ida, an official said that the administration was putting together the package when the storm was ongoing and that as a result, officials do not yet have precise estimates.

“We anticipate that those needs will amount to at least $10 billion and we are committed to working closely with congress to refine those numbers,” the official said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Washington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country, his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRQE News 13

Congress calls for permanent UAP office

MYSTERY WIRE – Congress is taking action to establish a permanent UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) office. The legislation language is on five pages of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (HR 4350) which is 1,362 pages long (Key pages and full document below). According to the act, Congress is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Congress launches a slew of probes into Biden’s Afghan withdrawal

Welcome to The Daily 202 – we’ve got a dynamic new look, a bunch of fresh features, and everything you need from the world of politics and policy. We’re going to be more concise. We’ll be easy to read at your desk or on your phone. We’ll give you visuals and graphics for at-a-glance information. But you’ll still get all the scoops, analyses, and deep dives you’ve come to expect.
FOREIGN POLICY
L'Observateur

Cassidy Releases Statement After White House Issues Formal Disaster Relief Request

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) issued the following statement in response to the White House budget office’s formal request to Congress for supplemental disaster relief in response to Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta, and other natural disasters in 2020. “Today’s formal request is long overdue for southwest Louisiana....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Business Insider

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asks why Biden won't 'yell' at Black voters 'who put him in office' to get the COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained about Biden and Black voters, specifically. Kilmeade said only doctors should promote the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce hesitancy. The host blamed Biden for not doing more to encourage more Black Americans to get vaccinated. The "Fox & Friends" cohost Brian Kilmeade...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Disasters#Disaster Relief#The White House#Hurricane Ida#Afghan#Cr#Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
nickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
36K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy