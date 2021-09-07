CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Big Ten Admitted Incorrect Call In Minnesota vs. Ohio State

By Alek Arend
 7 days ago
Minnesota fans were right. The Big Ten admitted on Tuesday it made a major officiating error in the Gophers’ season opener versus Ohio State. In the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s game, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom lowered the boom on Minnesota wideout Mike Brown-Stephens. The hit caused a fumble which the Ohio State defense recovered and would have returned for a touchdown had the refs not called the play dead.

Bruce Williams
6d ago

I think targeting should be on intent not a mechanical call that as soon as the defensive helmet touches the offensive player targeting is called. body position of both players at the time of contact must also be taken into consideration and it is not.

Heidi Southwell
6d ago

If it was the other way around you can bet the refs would have called it targeting.

Rolly Morrisette
6d ago

College football is rigged in favor of certain teams every year.

