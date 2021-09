Guillaume Martin slipped three places in the overall classification of the Vuelta a España on stage 17 after suffering with injuries from a crash during the previous stage. The French rider, who came eighth in the Tour de France this year, had been in second place at the start of the day just 54 seconds back from the red jersey of Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) but had struggled to the end of stage 16 after getting caught in a crash, where he hit his left leg, back and his rib, resulting in breathing difficulties. He could have perhaps moved into the leader's red jersey but his crash, the brutal finish atop Lagos de Covadonga and Primož Roglič's attack with Egan Bernal ended hids chances.

CYCLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO