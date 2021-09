Finding Google Pixel 5 deals or even one at list price is difficult. If you are already a Google Pixel fan familiar with Google Pixel smartphone deals, you may have been waiting for someone to start tracking the best cheap Google Pixel 5 sales. The Google Pixel 5 is extremely hard to find, especially if you are looking for a CDMA version to use with Verizon, U.S. Cellular, or other wireless carriers that do not use GSM SIM cards. If your goal is to find the best Google Pixel 5 deals, your best bet at this time may be to wait for the next Google Pixel model rumored to launch this fall.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO