SportsBeat KC: Developing the Royals’ young pitchers + why the metrics hate Salvy Perez

Two more bombs and five RBIs from the big catcher weren’t enough Let’s just start with the part you want to know about. Salvador Perez hit two more home runs, tonight. A two-run blast in the third and and a three-run wall scraper in the fifth. The only bummer about the homers was that they each brought the Royals to within three. Daniel Lynch did not have a good game. He gave up six runs, including a pair of long home runs, and couldn’t get out of the third. There was a pause earlier in the inning to check his fingers for injury but he was left in for a couple more batters before being pulled so it’s unclear if a potential injury had anything to do with either his poor performance or early exit. Ervin Santana came on in relief and managed to scrape together 2.1 innings of work but allowed three more runs. Kyle Zimmer and Joel Payamps combined to get through two scoreless innings. Jake Brentz struggled through the eighth inning and was lucky to only allow one run thanks to a nifty play by.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO