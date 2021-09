Investing.com – Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded 0.3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket ahead of the company’s biggest launch event of the year. The world’s largest company is expected to today announce new versions of the iPhone, the Apple Watch and Airpods. Media reports have ruled out major updates to the iPhone while improvements to cameras and batteries are expected. True to its past form, the company is unlikely to talk about any product still in its pipeline - including the oft-rumored car project.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO