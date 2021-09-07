CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research Confirms Camera-On Virtual Meetings Are More Exhausting Than Camera-Off Ones—Here’s Why

Whether triggered by the drag of back-to-back meetings in the same setting (which is likely your home if you're a remote worker), the psychological toll of staring into a virtual mirror, or the mere inability to sense your coworkers’ physical presence, Zoom fatigue is real. For many, that truth is neither surprising nor new, given that it's been nearly a year and a half since stay-at-home orders prompted by the pandemic led many employees who could work remotely to sign online for endless-feeling video calls. But now, new research confirms what many folks may have sensed all along: The reason video calls are so exhausting has much to do with the video component itself.

